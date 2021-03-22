Random testing will be done at Delhi airports and railway stations due to surge in Corona Cases

New Delhi: In view of the increasing corona cases in Delhi, a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority was held today, which was chaired by LG. It was decided in meeting that now random corona testing of those coming to Delhi's airport and railway stations will be done.

LG informed that in view of the upcoming festive season, there is a need to be more vigilant. This is the reason that in the states where corona cases are the highest, there will be random corona testing of the passengers coming from there.

It has been decided that there will be a large number of testing and genome sequencing. There is also a plan to immunize a large population, especially the poor, deprived and those who do not have a digital platform.

At the same time, more than 800 cases of corona are being reported in the capital Delhi for two days. On Sunday, infection was confirmed in 823 people, which is the highest this year. With increasing cases, the infection rate also increased to 1.03 percent. 01 patient died on this day. 613 patients were discharged.