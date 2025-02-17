Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Underground? Mumbai Police Unable to Reach YouTuber Amid Controversy

Mumbai Police are struggling to locate YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, as he continues to evade authorities following his failure to appear at Khar Police Station for questioning. Allahbadia, who was summoned to record his statement on February 14, skipped the appointment for the second time. Police officials revealed that his phone is switched off, and when both Mumbai and Assam police teams visited his Versova residence, they found the property locked.

A police source confirmed, "Teams from Mumbai and Assam Police visited Allahbadia's flat this morning, but found it locked. Both teams then returned to Khar Police Station."

Allahbadia, who had previously requested the police to record his statement at his home, had his request rejected, with authorities insisting he appear in person. In response, he has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the multiple FIRs filed against him across India. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

Despite issuing a partial apology, the investigation into his involvement in the India’s Got Latent controversy continues. Allahbadia, along with other influencers including Samay Raina, has been accused of promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions on the show.

The first FIR was filed in Assam on February 11, after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Guwahati Police had registered a case against Allahbadia and others. The case has been filed under various sections, including the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Similar cases have since been registered in Indore and Mumbai, with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell now handling the investigation.