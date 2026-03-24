Ratna Bhandar inventory to begin after 48 years

Puri: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said elaborate arrangements, including videography, photography and 3D mapping, have been made for the inventory of Puri Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar, scheduled to begin on March 25 after a gap of 48 years. He said the use of technology is aimed at ensuring transparency and proper documentation of the temple’s ornaments and other valuables.

Harichandan said that for the first time, gemologists and RBI officials will be engaged in the exercise along with expert goldsmiths. However, he clarified that there would be no valuation of the items and the exercise would be limited to documentation and verification. After reviewing the preparedness for the exercise at the 12th-century shrine, the minister said detailed discussions were held to ensure the inventory process is conducted in a systematic, secure and transparent manner.He also stressed that daily rituals of the temple should not be disrupted during the exercise and directed officials to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

“A decision has been taken to conduct complete videography, photography and 3D mapping during the inventory process to ensure transparency and secure preservation of records,” he said.

Justice Bishwanath Rath, chairman of the Ratna Bhandar Committee, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and other officials attended the review meeting. Padhee had earlier said the inventory work would begin between 12.12 pm and 1.45 pm on March 25 and would be carried out in phases, starting with movable ornaments in the outer chamber, followed by those in the inner chamber.

As per the SOP approved by the State government, only authorised persons will be allowed during the process, and the work will be suspended on festivals, special occasions and days with heavy footfall of devotees. Officials said strict security arrangements would be in place and the keys of the Ratna Bhandar would be deposited in the district treasury after each day’s work.

Devotees will, however, be allowed to have ‘darshan’ of the deities from outside barricades. Harichandan, whose Law department oversees the functioning of the shrine, said the items documented during the exercise would be matched with records from the last official inventory conducted in 1978.

He said gemologists have been included this time as some precious stones could not be properly identified during the previous exercise. The Ratna Bhandar, which has two chambers, the Bhitar Bhandar and Bahar Bhandar, is considered a sacred treasury linked to the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.

The last inventory, conducted between May 13 and July 23, 1978, documented 454 gold-mixed articles weighing 128.38 kg and 293 silver-mixed articles weighing 221.53 kg, besides several precious stones. Officials said the use of modern technology is expected to help complete the current inventory within about a month.