Ravneet Singh Inaugurates new railway health facility in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 27-09-2025: Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, S. Ravneet Singh, inaugurated a newly constructed railway healthcare facility in Ludhiana today. Built at a cost of ₹7.5 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spans 1,800 square meters and is designed to offer medical services to railway employees and their families. The G+1 structure will have 06 OPDs, 4 bedded ward, Emergency facilities including sterilization & dressing rooms, pharmacy & local purchase, Passenger and stretcher lifts, Waiting lobby facilities at 3 locations with SS benches, Conference Room, Separate staff and Male/Female toilets, VRV air conditioning system, Well-furnished double height lobby area, 2 & 4-wheeler and ambulance parking, Green areas developed outside hospital, PME Dark Room facility, X-Ray room with dark room, Laboratory facility and Medical record room.

Giving brief about the medical facilities in Firozpur Division, Ravneet Singh said that at present Firozpur division is having one divisional hospital at Firozpur and one Sub divisional Hospital in Amritsar and 6 Health units with the total strength of 34 doctors. A total of 69 beds are available in Firozpur Divisional Hospital which provides medical services in various specialties like, Medicines, General surgery, Genecology, Orthopedic, Pathology, Anesthesia & Dental. The hospital has a well-equipped laboratory, Physiotherapy unit, Computerized Radiographic system and Modular Operation Theatre. A 50-bed hospital is operational in Amritsar, along with health units in Ludhiana, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantt. and Kapurthala. Furthermore, 51 private hospitals and 16 diagnostic centers have been empaneled to provide emergency care to railway beneficiaries.

On this occasion Sh. Sanjeev Kumar DRM Firozpur, Sh. Ajay Varshney CPM Construction, Dr. Chetna Kapoor ACMS Ludhiana, Sh. Rishi Pandey Sr.DSC RPF Firozpur, Sh. Paramdeep Saini Sr.DCM Firozpur, Sh. Sumit Khullar Sr.DEN Coordination Firozpur , Sh.Shubham Khurrana Dy. Chief Engineer Construction, Sh. Agyapal Sr.DEN-I Firozpur and Sh. Aditya Mehra Station Director Ludhiana & other senior officials were also present.