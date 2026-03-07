Rayagada admin reviews heatwave readiness

Rayagada: Astemperatures rise, Rayagada district administration reviewed its summer preparedness on Thursday, focusing on heatwave management and sunstroke prevention. A district-level meeting, chaired by Rayagada Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni, discussed precautionary and response measures for March, April and May, when intense heatwave conditions are expected across the district. The Collector stressed the need for early preparedness as high temperatures have already begun to affect the region, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The Health department has been directed to keep adequate stocks of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets and essential medicines. A dedicated heatstroke ward will be set up at the District Headquarters Hospital to ensure immediate treatment for patients suffering from sunstroke and dehydration. Medical teams have also been asked to remain on alert during the summer period.

For the benefit of travellers and residents visiting the district headquarters, the administration will open water kiosks at key public places such as bus stands, marketplaces and government offices. These facilities are intended to provide safe drinking water and relief to people travelling to the town for official work, healthcare and other needs.

Officials have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in both rural and urban areas. Non-functional tube wells and solar-powered bore wells will be repaired on priority, particularly in water-scarce pockets. Authorities concerned have been asked to monitor water sources and take prompt action wherever shortages arise.