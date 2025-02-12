RBI to Release New ₹50 Notes with Signature of Governor Malhotra

In a RBI ₹50 note update, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will soon issue new ₹50 notes featuring the signature of RBI Governor Malhotra. This marks the first currency update under the leadership of Sanjay Malhotra, who took over as the RBI Governor in December 2024.

Currently, most of the ₹50 notes in circulation bear the signature of former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, as part of the RBI currency update 2025, the new ₹50 note with Malhotra’s signature will be part of the updated Mahatma Gandhi series.

The RBI has assured the public that the old Reserve Bank of India ₹50 note will continue to remain valid. In line with the usual practice, the introduction of the new banknotes India 2025 aims to reflect the current leadership at the helm of the country's central bank.

Despite the release of RBI 's new currency release in the form of new ₹50 notes, there will be no immediate impact on the circulation of existing notes, which remain legal tender.

For those looking for updates on Indian currency, the ₹50 note latest news confirms that the transition to Malhotra’s signature marks an important milestone in the country's currency system.