RCF holds friendly matches to mark 100 Years of Indian Hockey

Kapurthala

As part of the Indian Hockey Centenary Celebrations 2025 being held across the country under the inspiring theme “A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity,” Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala organised a series of friendly hockey matches to commemorate 100 glorious years of Indian hockey.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from several men and women players which include many International players and Olympians, who showcased their remarkable hockey skills and enthralled the audience with their sporting spirit. The matches celebrated India’s rich hockey legacy and aimed to inspire young players to carry forward the nation’s proud tradition in the sport.

RCF’s hockey ground came alive with energy and excitement as the veterans and current stars of Indian hockey displayed exceptional teamwork, agility, and sportsmanship. The audience cheered passionately for every move, making the occasion truly memorable.

The celebrations at RCF Kapurthala were part of a nationwide initiative by Hockey India to mark a century of Indian hockey excellence, paying tribute to the heroes who brought glory to the nation on the international stage.