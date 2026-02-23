'Ready to face ED, I-T, CBI': Stalin accuses BJP of 'political hunting' ahead of 2026 polls

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday asserted that his party was fully prepared to face any action by central investigating agencies, accusing the BJP of misusing institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax (I-T) Department, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political purposes.

In his address at a programme here, Stalin said the BJP was indulging in "political hunting" by deploying investigative agencies against opposition parties.

"If the BJP brings in its forces in the form of the ED, I-T, and CBI, we are very well prepared to face them," he said, adding that such tactics reflected political desperation.

The Chief Minister alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was "an alliance formed by threatening the corrupt".

Referring to former Ministers from the AIADMK regime, he claimed that several of them had faced raids and that around 10 still had pending cases with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

"But for the sake of the alliance, they are being protected," he charged.

Stalin further alleged that Governor R.N. Ravi had delayed the registration of FIRs against certain former Ministers for an extended period.

"While they prevent action in such cases, they are now attempting to threaten us with central agencies," he said.

Questioning the functioning of the ED, Stalin asked how many of the over 8,000 cases registered by the agency had resulted in convictions.

"Those facing corruption charges are aligning with whom? The BJP is cheaply using investigating agencies and calling its alliance the NDA," he remarked.

On the political landscape ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Stalin acknowledged the possibility of a multi-cornered contest but dismissed concerns about its impact.

"There may certainly be a multi-cornered contest. But they are not strong enough," he said, in an apparent reference to the BJP and other emerging players.

Responding to questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said he welcomed them.

"The Prime Minister should visit often. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah should also keep coming. This Governor should not be replaced. That is our major campaign," he said sarcastically.

On calls for him to lead the opposition INDIA bloc nationally, Stalin cited late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, saying he was aware of his stature and would act accordingly.