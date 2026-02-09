Ready To Go To Jail, Says Assam CM After Owaisi’s Complaint Over Deleted ‘Point-Blank’ Video

A political controversy has erupted after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted video that allegedly depicted him aiming a gun, accompanied by AI-generated visuals showing a bullet hitting images of two men wearing skull caps. Owaisi accused Sarma of promoting violent hate and demanded criminal action, claiming such rhetoric has become increasingly normalised.

Responding sharply, Sarma said he was unaware of any such video and dismissed the allegations. He stated that if a case had been filed, authorities were free to arrest him, adding that he was ready to go to jail without objection. At the same time, the Chief Minister asserted that he stood firmly by his public positions, reiterating his opposition to illegal Bangladeshi infiltration.

The video in question was briefly shared on the official social media handle of the BJP’s Assam unit before being removed following widespread backlash and accusations of inciting violence. The clip reportedly showed Sarma using an air gun, which was later edited with artificial visuals that sparked outrage across political lines.

The incident has further intensified the political sparring between the BJP and AIMIM, with opposition parties accusing the Assam Chief Minister of inflammatory conduct, while Sarma has maintained that the controversy is being manufactured and that he has nothing to retract.