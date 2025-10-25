'Real Diwali' will be on Nov 14 after RJD’s defeat: Shah

PATNA: Bihar would celebrate "real Diwali" on November 14 after the RJD and its coalition partners suffer a crushing defeat in the assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Friday. Shah attacked the Lalu Prasad-led party for putting Osama Shahab, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, on the ballot at a rally in the Siwan area of Bihar.

“People here must ensure that Shahabuddin's son, contesting from the Raghunathpur seat, faces a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls. The people of Siwan have endured the ‘jungle raj’ of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi for at least 20 years. “I am confident that people of Bihar will celebrate real Diwali on November 14, when the poll results will be announced.

The RJD and its alliance partners will witness a humiliating defeat,” the home minister said. Additionally, Shah asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar is now entirely dispersed. Flaying the Congress for the recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state, he said, “Rahul Gandhi says infiltrators should remain here. But be assured that not a single infiltrator will be allowed to remain in Bihar.”