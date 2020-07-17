Real life "Bunty Aur Babli" caught by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a couple from Meerut for carrying out robberies in Delhi-NCR. Taking inspiration from the Bollywood film "Bunty Aur Babli", the duo would enter victims' houses asking for a help. Once inside, they would rob the victims on knifepoint. Delhi Police took action on the duo and arrested them after a complaint was registered by a Gandhi Nagar resident regarding robbery in their house.

According to the complaint, they entered the complainant's house after the man identified as Bobby used to work in a nearby factory and asked for water. Once the victim went back into the kitchen after serving them water, the man held the victim on knifepoint while the woman named Payal grabbed her from behind. They demanded the keys of the almirah and fled after taking cash, mobile phones, silver anklets, glasses and rings.

Several raids were conducted by the policemen at Mehrauli Extension, Ghaziabad where the accused Bobby was working for last 13 months. Investigations revealed that the couple was hiding in Meerut. Police started search operation in Meerut and finally they were caught in Mawana area. The robbed items including phones and silver were recovered from the accused.