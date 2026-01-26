'Recognition of silent service biggest reward': Padma Shri recipient Mahendra Nath Roy

Kolkata: Emotions ran high as social worker and noted chemistry professor Mahendra Nath Roy was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri under the Padma Awards 2026, recognising him as an "Unsung and Unique Hero".

In his first reaction after the announcement, Roy told IANS: “I am very happy to have received this award. I thank my parents as well as my teachers for this. I am a son of a farmer. I never imagined that I would receive such a prestigious recognition. I have only continued my work quietly. That the nation and the government have acknowledged this silent effort is the greatest reward of my life.”

Roy is a professor of chemistry and former Dean of the Faculties of Sciences and Arts, Commerce and Law at North Bengal University. He is also the founding Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University in north Bengal.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to honour 45 “Unsung and Unique Heroes” under the Padma Awards 2026, Prof Roy said: “This is not just a personal honour. It is recognition for thousands of people who work silently for society without seeking the limelight. This initiative truly brings real heroes to the forefront.”

Reflecting on the challenges in his life, he said: “There were many struggles, including financial difficulties, social barriers and personal hardships. But the desire to see smiles on people’s faces always gave me the strength to move forward and work diligently.”

Roy is among 11 personalities from West Bengal, cutting across various fields, who have been honoured with Padma Shri awards this year.

The others are Asok Kumar Haldar (Literature and Education), Gambir Singh Yonzone (Literature and Education), Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Art, posthumous), Jyotish Debnath (Art), Kumar Bose (Art), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Art), Rabilal Tudu (Literature and Education), Saroj Mandal (Medicine), Tarun Bhattacharya (Art) and Tripti Mukherjee (Art).

Meanwhile, the announcement of the Padma Shri award for late theatre personality Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay has evoked emotional responses across Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

Mukhopadhyay was a prominent figure in theatre not only in Balurghat but across north-eastern India. Several of his plays, including Devanshi, in which he starred and which he directed, received wide appreciation across the country.

He passed away in March last year. The Government of India has decided to honour him posthumously with the Padma Shri this year.

Local residents expressed pride and emotion following the announcement. His son, Krishnandu Mukhopadhyay, said he was informed about the honour through a call from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

“The entire family is extremely proud and happy with this recognition,” he said.