Red Alert Issued for Heatwave in North India While Monsoon Brings Rain to the South

India weather update: IMD issued a Heatwave red alert for Delhi because it faced extreme heatwave conditions on Wednesday. Thermometer readings in the city varied between 40.9°C and 45.0°C across different locations while the combined heat and humidity index reached an extreme 51.9°C.

The India Meteorological Department forecasted northwest India will experience some relief beginning June 14.

The Delhi weather agency reported that severe heatwave conditions persist in West Rajasthan and its neighboring regions while temperatures are projected to start decreasing from mid-June.

East India will experience no significant temperature changes in the next 24 hours followed by a 2-3°C decrease over the next three days without further changes. The IMD declared on X that maximum temperatures across many areas will remain stable without significant changes.

Relief likely in Delhi after June 13

An official from IMD alert announced that temperatures will probably decrease after Friday because of a "western disturbance."

The extreme heat should continue through Thursday. PTI reported that senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar expects a western disturbance to impact South India monsoon beginning June 13 night which could produce light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi.

By 5: By 5:30 pm on Wednesday the temperature in Delhi’s Ayanagar reached 45°C making it the city’s hottest location according to data from the IMD. While other regions recorded slightly lower temperatures, Palam reached 44.5°C and Ridge hit 43.6°C while Pitampura and Lodi Road both exceeded 43°C. Mayur Vihar which is usually cooler registered a temperature of 40.9°C.

The Delhi heatwave alert stays active today but forecasters believe conditions will begin to improve starting from Friday night.

Punjab was placed under red alert for June 12–13

Severe Punjab heatwave struck Punjab with persistent dry weather conditions and temperatures staying well above average.