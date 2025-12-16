‘Reducing Aravalli protection to 100 metres is signing its death certificate’: Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has strongly criticised the Centre’s stand on the Aravalli range, calling it a direct threat to the environment and future generations.

Reacting to the Central government’s report submitted to the Supreme Court, Gehlot said, “The Aravalli is not just a mountain range in Rajasthan; it is our protective shield. Reducing its protected area to merely 100 metres is nothing short of signing the death certificate of 90 per cent of the Aravalli range in the state.”

He warned that the move would strip most of the Aravalli hills of legal protection.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli hills in Rajasthan are less than 100 metres high. Excluding them from the definition does not just change terminology -- it removes legal protection. This means the Forest Conservation Act will no longer apply and unrestricted mining will be allowed,” he said.

Calling the recommendation scientifically illogical, Gehlot added, “A mountain is not defined by its height but by its geological structure. Even a small hill or rock belongs to the same tectonic plate and mountain system as a tall peak. Separating them defies science.”

The former Chief Minister warned of serious ecological consequences. “The Aravalli acts as a barrier preventing the Thar Desert from advancing. Experts say even ridges just 10 to 30 metres high are effective in stopping dust storms. Opening these hills to mining is an open invitation for the desert to reach Delhi and eastern Rajasthan,” he said.

Highlighting the water crisis, Gehlot stated, “The rocky structure of the Aravalli retains rainwater and allows it to recharge groundwater. These hills are lifelines for northwestern India. Destroying them means inviting drought in an already water-scarce region.”

He further said, “The Aravalli is the wall that stops the deadly ‘loo’ from the west and prevents the Thar Desert from encroaching upon the fertile plains of eastern Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.”

Terming the decision a boost to illegal mining, Gehlot remarked, “This is not about environmental protection. It is a red carpet for the mining mafia. History will never forgive the injustice being done to future generations by allowing the Thar Desert to march towards Delhi.”

Pointing out the irony, he said, “This Supreme Court hearing began with the objective of identifying and protecting the Aravalli range. Instead, the Centre’s recommendation -- now accepted -- has technically made 90 per cent of the Aravalli ‘disappear’.”

Urging judicial intervention, Gehlot concluded, “I appeal to the Supreme Court to reconsider this decision in the interest of coming generations. This decision is a direct invitation to destruction.”