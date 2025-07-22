Registration for Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025 open till Aug 4: Sirsa

New Delhi: Registrations for the Delhi government’s Industrial Ideathon 2025 will remain open till August 4, an official said on Tuesday.

A first-of-its-kind initiative to crowdsource innovative and technical, student-led solutions for Delhi’s planned industrial growth is being organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The event is being co-hosted by the prestigious Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT).

Registrations for the event started on July 14 and will remain open till August 4, and interested student teams from colleges and universities across Delhi can apply via www.industrialideathondelhi.com, said Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa said, “Industrial Ideathon 2025 is part of our mission to bring young innovators into the heart of industrial policymaking.”

He said Delhi's youth have the talent and imagination we need to solve the real challenges faced by our industries.

“This ideathon reflects our government's commitment to digital transformation, youth empowerment, and inclusive entrepreneurship,” he said.

Sirsa said, “We believe in policy by participation. With this ideathon, we are institutionalising youth involvement in the government processes. The collaboration between DSIIDC and NSUT is the first step in a longer journey to make Delhi the innovation capital of India.”

An official statement said that the ideathon will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary Round and Grand Finale.

The Preliminary Round will be held on August 13-14 at NSUT, where shortlisted teams will pitch their concepts before a panel of experts during an eight-hour challenge.

The Grand Finale, scheduled for any one day between August 18-20 in Delhi, will see top teams from each challenge category present refined solutions and vie for prizes.

The competition invites interdisciplinary teams of 2-4 students, mandating at least one female participant per team. Participants will work on real-world problems from four critical sectors: Logistics and Supply Chain Management challenges in Delhi’s industrial clusters; Tech solutions for Ease of Doing Business for startups and entrepreneurs; Frontier technologies to revamp Delhi’s industrial ecosystem; and Practical innovations to strengthen the MSME sector.

All participants will receive certificates, and winning teams will be felicitated by senior dignitaries in a closing ceremony. The event is expected to attract over 120 teams from more than 30 academic institutions.



