Rekha govt's Rs 1L crore budget bets big on infra

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget for FY27, announcing several welfare schemes, including free diagnostic tests for newborn babies, free bicycles to 1.3 lakh girl students and laptops for meritorious students, and a new semiconductor policy, besides 'emergency operation centre' for disaster management.

The government has earmarked Rs 19,326 crore for the education sector -- 18 per cent share of the total budget, followed by the health sector (Rs 13,034 crore), transport (Rs 12,613 crore), urban development (Rs 11,572 crore), social welfare (Rs 10,537 crore) and water supply (Rs 9,000 crore). The chief minister also announced a slew of measures for women and assured that 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojna', a pre-poll promise of the ruling BJP, will soon be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5,110 crore.

Under the scheme, eligible women will be given Rs 2,500 per month, the CM said, adding that a portal for registration will be launched soon. Highlighting the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Health scheme, she announced that now, it will also cover transgenders and announced Rs 202 crore for the scheme. She said the government was motivated to treat healthcare as "Upchar" (treatment) not as "Upkar" (favour) and earmarked Rs 12,645 crore for various projects and initiatives.

The government will open 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandir and has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for it. Gupta announced a new scheme ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Lifecare) for 56 free diagnostic tests of newborn babies in the city.