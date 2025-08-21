Rekha Gupta’s Security Upgraded To CRPF Z Cover After Attack During Jan Sunwai

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s security has been reinforced with the addition of a CRPF Z-category cover, days after she was attacked during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines office. The move, ordered by the Union home ministry, follows an intelligence-based threat perception report.

Gupta already had Z-plus police security, and officials said the new arrangement does not replace it but strengthens the overall cover. Around 20–25 CRPF commandos have joined the existing 35–45 personnel assigned to her, ensuring protection at her residence, camp office, and during public movements.

The VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force, which also guards home minister Amit Shah and members of the Gandhi family, will now oversee her protection. Measures include tighter access control, advanced security gadgets, and both male and female personal security officers providing close protection.

Authorities have also introduced curbs at Gupta’s Jan Sunwai sessions. Visitors will no longer be allowed to directly approach her, and complaints will be verified before being presented. A security perimeter will prevent individuals from coming too close, police sources said.

The heightened security follows an incident on Wednesday in which a man identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Gujarat allegedly pulled Gupta’s hair and attacked her during the hearing. He was immediately overpowered, arrested, and booked under attempt-to-murder charges.

While initial reports suggested she was slapped, BJP leaders later denied those claims, though they confirmed she suffered injuries and was left in shock. Despite this, Gupta has continued working from her residence.

Officials confirmed that the revised protocol will remain in force for all future public interactions to prevent similar breaches.