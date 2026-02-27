Rekha's govt steps up food safety drive ahead of Holi

New Delhi

Ahead of the festive season and Holi celebrations, the Delhi government has intensified its food safety enforcement drive across the national capital. Acting on directions from Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Food Safety Department has launched a comprehensive inspection and sampling campaign aimed at preventing food adulteration and ensuring strict compliance with safety standards.

The special drive focuses on systematic food sampling to curb the sale of adulterated products in markets. During the campaign, a total of 66 food samples were collected, including 54 surveillance samples and 12 legal samples. The objective is to verify adherence to prescribed food safety standards and initiate necessary action wherever violations are detected.

The samples were collected across multiple food categories. These included 16 samples of prepared food items, of which nine were surveillance samples and seven were legal samples. Eighteen samples were taken from the category comprising salt, spices, soups, sauces, salads and protein products, including 17 surveillance and one legal sample. Seventeen samples were collected from pulses, grains and related products, with 13 surveillance and four legal samples. In addition, 11 surveillance samples were taken from fats, oils and fat emulsions, and four surveillance samples were collected from dairy products and analogues. Special emphasis was placed on pulses and related products due to their regular and widespread consumption.

To ensure the quality and safety of dairy products, special inspection teams were deployed at major khoya and paneer wholesale markets in Delhi. Samples were collected from these mandis, and strict action has been initiated wherever violations of food safety norms were identified. The minister directed officials to conduct regular inspections in these wholesale markets to monitor dairy and other food products consistently