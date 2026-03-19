RELIEF scheme to support exporters amid West Asia logistics disruptions

The time-bound Rs 497 crore RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) will support Indian exporters affected by extraordinary freight escalation, heightened insurance premia and war-related export risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor, the government said on Thursday.

The scheme has been structured to provide support across the export cycle by covering the shipments already left during the disruption period as well as prospective exports planned to the affected region.

ECGC Ltd (Formerly Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd.), wholly-owned by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been designated as the nodal and implementing agency responsible for verification, claim processing, disbursement and monitoring, according to an official statement.

The RELIEF intervention has three complementary components covering consignments destined to countries in the region such as United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Israel, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran and Yemen, meant either for delivery or for transshipment.

“First, exporters who have already obtained ECGC credit insurance cover for eligible consignments will benefit from up to 100 per cent risk coverage, over and above the existing ECGC cover, during the eligible period (February 14, 2026 till March 15, 2026), thereby ensuring enhanced protection without additional financial burden,” the ministry explained.

Secondly, exporters planning upcoming consignments, during the next three months (March 16, 2026 till June 15, 2026), will be encouraged to obtain ECGC cover with Government support for up to 95 per cent risk coverage, over and above the existing ECGC cover, which will help sustain exporter confidence and facilitate continued shipment flows despite logistics uncertainties.

“Third, recognising that some MSME exporters may not have availed credit insurance (February 14, 2026 till March 15, 2026), but are facing extraordinary freight and insurance surcharge burdens, RELIEF includes a partial reimbursement (up to 50 per cent) mechanism for eligible non-ECGC-insured MSME exporters,” according to the government.

This support will be extended subject to prescribed conditions, documentary verification and notified ceilings (up to Rs 50 lakh per exporter), and is intended to provide timely relief against conflict-related logistics cost escalation.

Meanwhile, ECGC will maintain a dashboard-based monitoring system to enable real-time tracking of claims and fund utilisation.

Notably, the EPM Steering Committee will periodically review the operation of the intervention in light of evolving geopolitical conditions and may recommend calibrated modification, continuation or withdrawal as necessary.