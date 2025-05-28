Remarks on Indira Gandhi: People like Nishikant hired to spread lies says Tariq Anwar

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Nishikant Dubey following the BJP MP’s controversial comments alleging that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi “ceded Indian territory to Pakistan” in 1968.

Anwar dismissed the remarks as historically inaccurate and politically motivated, asserting that such statements were part of a deliberate disinformation campaign being carried out by the BJP.

Speaking to IANS Anwar said, “Spreading lies is the only job of people like Nishikant Dubey. The BJP has kept him exactly for this role, to spread confusion and fake narratives among the public and the media.”

Anwar was responding to Dubey’s recent post on X, in which the BJP MP accused late PM Indira Gandhi of compromising national interests during the post-war boundary settlement with Pakistan in the Rann of Kutch region. Dubey termed it “a painful episode” and claimed that Congress “auctioned off” Indian land under external pressure, referring to US influence during that era.