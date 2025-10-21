Remembering bravehearts, Haryana DGP pays homage to supreme sacrifices of 191 martyrs

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh, along with other senior officers, on Tuesday paid homage to the supreme sacrifices of 191 martyrs by laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Police Lines in Panchkula to mark the Police Commemoration Day.

Extending condolences, Haryana DGP Singh said that whenever "a police personnel lays down his life, the family faces a mountain of hardships. In a single moment, their life's direction changes -- emotional and financial challenges emerge simultaneously.

In such difficult times, it becomes our foremost duty to stand firmly with the bereaved family. In this spirit, Haryana Police has made provisions to provide government jobs and financial assistance up to Rs 1 crore to dependents of the martyrs so that their livelihood continues with dignity and no child is deprived of education or a better future.”

DGP Singh said "martyrdom is regarded as the highest form of sacrifice".

He emphasised that through imagination and sensitivity, "we must build a civilisation where the lion and the goat can drink water at the same stream, symbolising a balance between strength and peace".

He said while "it is natural for a lion to take pride in its strength, a goat should not lament its helplessness. There are some criminal elements in society whose tendencies resemble wolves and foxes, driven by violence and selfish motives. Such people must be dealt with firmly and decisively".

The DGP said those who "consider violence a means of progress are enemies of civilisation. Our fight with them is not ideological but legal. We are people who walk the path of law, and our policy is crystal clear - tit for tat."

"If a criminal fires one bullet, the police will not retreat; we will ensure justice and security through all possible action."

He added the police deeply respect those warriors who stand their ground in the battlefield and sacrifice their lives rather than turning their backs.

"These true sons of the soil keep the system alive through their valour and sacrifice."

In conclusion, DGP Singh said Haryana Police deeply understands the pain of the families of its martyred colleagues.

"We bow to those brave mothers who gave birth to such valiant sons who laid down their lives for the nation," he said.

"Together, we will make Haryana stronger, safer, and more sensitive, so that the sacrifices of our martyrs continue to inspire generations."

On October 21, 1959, ten brave personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were ambushed and martyred by Chinese soldiers while patrolling the Indo-Tibetan border in the Ladakh region. Since then, October 21 has been observed every year as Police Commemoration Day in their memory.