Rename Halwara airport after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM

Saying it was a historic day for Punjab as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two airports on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, while speaking at the inauguration of the terminal building at Halwara International Airport, reiterated his demand to the Union government to name the airport after legendary martyr Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to further strengthen international connectivity from the Mohali airport, while asserting that Punjab is steadily moving towards a moment where all four of its airports will bear the names of the state's revered Gurus and martyrs, seamlessly linking modern infrastructure with the state's spiritual and revolutionary legacy.

Raising the issue in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu during the virtual inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mann said, "Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha laid down his life for the motherland when he was just 19-years-old. His supreme sacrifice inspired millions to rise against British imperialism, and even Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh regarded him as his role model."

The Chief Minister added that naming the Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha would be a befitting honour to a martyr who hailed from the region and had gone to Berkeley University to pursue a career in aviation, but chose instead to return and dedicate his life to the country's freedom movement.

"Punjab is the land of great Gurus, prophets, saints, seers and martyrs. Every inch of this sacred soil carries the imprint of their sacrifices," he said.

Chief Minister Mann noted that "if Halwara Airport is named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, two of Punjab's four airports would be named after revered Gurus and two after martyrs".

"Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport in Amritsar and Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Airport in Adampur are named after Gurus, while the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport in Mohali and the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Airport in Halwara will commemorate our martyrs," he said.

Congratulating the people on the 'parkash purab' of Guru Ravidas, CM Mann added that it was a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the Adampur airport has been named after the great proponent of the Bhakti movement.

"The path shown by Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj-ji to create an egalitarian society is the core pillar of our government's commitment to serve the masses," he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Halwara airport, the Chief Minister added that it has played a significant role over the years and has been used by the armed forces during critical operations.

He expressed gratitude to the armed forces for their contribution in developing the airport terminal at Halwara, which has now been dedicated to the public.

"The state government will hold deliberations with the Union government in the coming days to enhance connectivity from this airport," he said.