Renowned legal expert Dr. Upma Gautam lauds Yogi govt for historic improvement in Uttar Pradesh’s law and order

New Delhi/Lucknow, October 7: Eminent criminal law expert Dr. Upma Gautam has commended the Yogi government for the remarkable progress reflected in the latest NCRB report, which highlights a historic improvement in crime control across Uttar Pradesh.

Drawing on her two decades of experience in the field of criminal law, Dr Gautam noted that the NCRB data serves as a true reflection of the law and order situation in any society. The figures, she said, clearly indicate a rise in crime reporting, a positive sign that people now trust the police and the justice system rather than fear them.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh has recorded significant declines in several major crime categories. Legal experts have lauded this performance, particularly given the state’s earlier reputation for law and order challenges.

Dr Upma Gautam, a professor of criminal law at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) with over 20 years of teaching experience, is widely recognised for her insightful seminars on new criminal laws. Over the years, she has guided and inspired numerous investigating officers, judicial officers, and legal professionals.

She explained that the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has simplified and made the reporting and investigation process more transparent. Unlike earlier times when complaints were often ignored, today every case is taken seriously by state agencies, strengthening citizens’ confidence in the justice system.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dr Gautam noted that the state has shown a remarkable improvement in the crime rate per lakh population compared to the national average. This, she emphasized, is not merely statistical progress but evidence of real change on the ground.

Based on her extensive experience in legal education and research, Dr. Gautam asserted that the Yogi government’s concrete measures, including smart policing, technological surveillance, Mission Shakti for women’s safety, and strict action against criminals, have collectively helped establish Uttar Pradesh as a safe and secure state.

She added that this success is the outcome of active public participation, responsive policing, and transparent judicial processes, which together have given a new, positive dimension to Uttar Pradesh’s image.