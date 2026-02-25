Rented Thar Crashes Into Tourist Car In Goa, Bhopal Man Killed

A fatal road accident occurred at Happy Bar Junction in Assagao, Goa, when a rented Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into a Hyundai i20, killing 65-year-old Bhagat Ram Sharma from Bhopal on the spot.

Sharma was travelling with family members during a visit to Goa. While he died instantly due to the impact, two other passengers suffered minor injuries. A five-month-old infant in the vehicle survived unharmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the Thar was allegedly speeding and approaching from the opposite direction when it collided with the tourist’s car. Locals claimed that a young woman was driving the SUV at the time of the accident. After the crash, tension escalated at the scene as bystanders alleged that the occupants of the Thar attempted to change seats to protect the actual driver from legal consequences.

A video circulating online shows the severely damaged i20 and the front portion of the Thar. In the footage, a man seen stepping out of the SUV is heard speaking to his father, saying he was at the intersection before his voice fades.

Witnesses also confronted the SUV occupants when one of them attempted to move the vehicle, reportedly saying he was shifting it aside.