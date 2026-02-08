Reopen Mettur dam to protect standing paddy crops: EPS to Stalin govt

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to immediately reopen the Mettur dam to protect standing paddy crops across the Cauvery delta districts, warning that thousands of farmers could face heavy losses if water is not released soon.

During a visit to Vannarapettai along the Thanjavur–Tiruvaiyaru Bypass Road, after attending a party functionary's wedding in Tiruvaiyaru, Palaniswami inspected fields where paddy crops are still in the growth stage.

He observed that several stretches of farmland were already showing signs of stress due to inadequate irrigation.

Speaking to reporters, the AIADMK leader said farmers had conveyed their urgent need for water for at least 20 more days to allow crops to mature fully.

Without timely irrigation, he cautioned, the standing crop could wither, resulting in severe financial losses for cultivators who have already invested heavily in seeds, fertilisers, labour, and other inputs.

"In many places, the crop has not yet reached the harvest stage. If water is not supplied immediately, all the hard work and money spent by farmers will go to waste," he said, adding that the government must act swiftly to prevent distress in the agrarian belt.

Palaniswami urged the State government to release water from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur for a minimum of 20 days exclusively for irrigation purposes.

He stressed that saving the samba paddy crop was critical for both farmers' livelihoods and the state's food security.

Water release for irrigation from the Mettur dam was halted on January 28, as per the usual seasonal schedule.

The reservoir had been opened earlier on June 12, 2025, marking the start of the irrigation season.

Currently, only around 2,000 cusecs water is discharged, primarily for drinking water needs. Meanwhile, farmers across the delta region have begun staging sporadic protests demanding the reopening of the dam. With the crop at a crucial stage, they fear that any further delay could irreversibly damage yields.

Palaniswami reiterated that immediate intervention by the government is essential to safeguard farmers and prevent a looming agricultural crisis in the delta districts.