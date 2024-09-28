Repair of roads to start on war-footing: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the repair work of all damaged roads in the city will be started on a war footing following the assessment process.

He and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspected the Roshanara Road in the northern part of the city on Friday.

“According to the locals, the road has been in a damaged condition for the past seven to eight months. On Thursday, I went to Delhi University along with CM Atishi where the road was broken. I want to request Atishi to assess the condition of all PWD roads in Delhi.

“We will take all our MLAs and ministers out on the streets and make an assessment. The repair work of all damaged roads will start on a war footing in the coming months so that the residents of Delhi do not face any difficulty. I want to assure the people that I am back and all the stalled work will be resumed,” Kejriwal said.

Asked about the row over the MCD standing committee member election, the former chief minister said it was clearly written in the

MCD law that only the mayor has the right to call for the civic body’s House sitting and when it meets, the mayor will lead it.

He said neither the lieutenant governor nor the MCD Commissioner can call the civic body House sitting. Also whenever the MCD House is called for a sitting, 72 hours would be given for it, he said.

“There seems to be a flaw in their intentions. It appears that they are planning to do something wrong.” Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar jail for five months in an excise policy case and was released earlier this month after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. He stepped down as Delhi chief minister last week, saying he would return to the post after getting a “certificate of honesty” from Delhi people in the Assembly polls in February.