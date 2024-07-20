Reports of my elevation as Dy CM are rumours: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that the media reports regarding his elevation as Deputy Chief Minister are mere rumours.

“The reports of my elevation are just rumours. Whatever posts I have been offered till date, the post of party youth wing secretary will always remain close to my heart,” Udhayanidhi said while addressing office bearers meet of DMK Youth wing at its headquarters, ‘Anbagam’.

Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said that when media persons asked him about his elevation he had said that all the ministers would support Chief Minister Stalin’s decision.

In January, during the DMK state conference which was held at Attur, Salem, several senior ministers had publicly called for the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

During the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Udhayanidhi was one of the main campaigners for the DMK and India bloc.

During the 24-day election campaign, he travelled 8,465 km and spoke for 3,765 minutes making him one of the most travelled leaders in the country.