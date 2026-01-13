Republic Day Airspace Curbs To Disrupt Delhi Airport Operations For Six Days, Thousands Of Travellers Affected

Air travel through Delhi is set to become more challenging from January 21 as security-related airspace restrictions linked to Republic Day celebrations come into force. The temporary closures, announced through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), will remain in effect for six consecutive days and are expected to inconvenience a large number of passengers.

According to the NOTAM issued by the government, Delhi’s airspace will be shut daily between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 21 to January 26. The two-hour-and-25-minute suspension is required for Republic Day practice sessions, the dress rehearsal, and the main parade, which includes aerial flypasts along Kartavya Path. With the advisory released barely eight days before implementation, airlines now face the task of rapidly reorganising flight schedules.

Aviation data indicates that more than 600 flights will be affected during this period. This time window is among the busiest at Indira Gandhi International Airport, as it coincides with heavy domestic arrivals and international departures, including long-haul connections to Europe. As a result, passengers may experience flight delays, cancellations, missed connections, or last-minute rescheduling, with ripple effects extending to other airports across the country.

While not all impacted flights will be cancelled, most are expected to undergo timing changes. Airlines may shift passengers to alternative services, reroute aircraft, or offer refunds where necessary. However, the situation could worsen if dense winter fog coincides with the restricted operating window, leaving airlines and airport authorities with limited flexibility to manage traffic.

The closures are mandated for security reasons, ensuring the safety of aircraft involved in the Republic Day flypast and protecting dignitaries attending the celebrations. Nevertheless, the short notice has raised concerns within the aviation sector, as Delhi and other major airports such as Mumbai are already operating close to full capacity, leaving little room to absorb schedule changes.

Passengers travelling to or from Delhi during the affected dates are advised to keep their contact details updated with airlines and monitor flight status regularly. In case of cancellations, airlines typically provide rebooking options or full refunds, though alternative flights may be costlier due to last-minute demand.

The impact of the airspace shutdown will not be limited to Delhi alone. Since aircraft rotations are interconnected, travellers on routes unrelated to the capital may also face unexpected schedule changes. The episode has also reignited debate over the timing of such announcements, with industry observers suggesting that advance notice could significantly reduce disruption, especially for an annual event like Republic Day that occurs on a fixed date every year.