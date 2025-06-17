Request of ₹63.60 crore from the Centre for setting up a Cyber Centre of Excellence

Request to include power infrastructure under NDRF/SDRF compensation

Proposal of ₹150.16 crore for the expansion of Sitarganj Central Jail

‘Uttarakhand Investment Festival’ to be organized in Pantnagar-Rudrapur industrial area

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed various key issues related to the holistic development of the state.

In view of the growing challenges in the field of cyber security, the Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to approve a fund of ₹63.60 crore for establishing a “Cyber Centre of Excellence” in Dehradun. This centre will play a vital role in preventing digital crimes, providing expert training, advancing cyber forensics, and developing modern resources.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Home Minister of the damage caused to the state’s power infrastructure due to natural disasters. Considering the geographical challenges of small Himalayan states, he requested that power generation, transmission, and distribution assets be brought under the compensation framework of the NDRF/SDRF. This would further strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of the state’s disaster management system.

The Chief Minister also sought prompt approval for the ₹150.16 crore proposal to expand the Sitarganj Central Jail.

Referring to the successful “Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023” held under the inspiration of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister informed that investment MoUs worth more than ₹3.50 lakh crore were signed. Terming this achievement a matter of pride for the state, he told the Union Home Minister that a celebration in the form of an “Uttarakhand Investment Festival” is proposed to be organized in the Pantnagar-Rudrapur industrial region. The Chief Minister invited the Union Home Minister to attend the program as the Chief Guest.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah assured positive action on all proposals presented by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Uttarakhand government is committed to realizing the vision of a “New India” under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also stated that the continuous guidance and support of the Central Government is providing new energy to the development of the state.