Reserve 50 per cent flats in Mumbai's new buildings for Marathis, demands SS-UBT
Mumbai : The Shiv Sena-UBT on Monday demanded a law for keeping aside 50 per cent of flats for the sons of the soil in all new buildings constructed in Mumbai, in order to ensure the survival of Marathis and arrest their declining population.
SS-UBT leader Anil D. Parab, who is a candidate for the Mumbai Graduates Constituency in elections to the Legislative Council, said that last year, he had introduced a private bill in this regard.
"The bill was introduced to resolve the problems of housing faced by the Marathi-speaking people in the city and their declining population as they are deprived of a home on grounds of either religion or their (non-vegetarian) food habits. Accordingly, I feel there is an urgent need for such a law for the Marathis,” Parab told media persons.
He also said that there are many complaints of denial of homes to the Marathi people and expressed hope that the MahaYuti government will fulfil the demands of affordable housing for the sons of the soil in the legislature session.
The current estimated population of Mumbai is around 1.80 crore, including nearly 40 per cent living in big and small slums spread across the city and suburbs, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region population is in the range of 2.61 crore.