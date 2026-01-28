Resignation row; protest against govt policies, new UGC rules: Facing probe, suspended Bareilly Magistrate sits on dharna

Bareilly: After the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on charges of indiscipline following his resignation from service in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, the latter on Tuesday sat on a dharna at the district magistrate's office, alleging a well-planned conspiracy against him.

Agnihotri, whose suspension triggered a major administrative and political controversy in the state, has been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate, according to an order issued on Monday night.

A 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, Agnihotri tendered his resignation on Monday, citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which, he claimed, could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

On Tuesday, Agnihotri stepped up his protest as he staged a sit-in outside the district magistrate's office with his supporters, raising slogans against the administration. Despite police posting outside his official residence, Agnihotri and his supporters walked to the collectorate, alleging that a well-planned conspiracy had been hatched against him.

He also reiterated his claim that attempts were made to detain him at the district magistrate's residence on Monday night, an allegation which the district administration termed “baseless”.

Agnihotri said he would approach the high court, and if required, would take the matter to the Supreme Court. Police have now closed the main gate of the ADM compound in the city magistrate's residence. Aghinotri sent his resignation e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh on Monday, officials said.