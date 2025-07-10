Live
- Flood alert issued across several districts in Nepal
- Microsoft Touts Rs 4,285 Crore AI Savings Days After Cutting 9,000 Jobs
- South Korea, US, Japan arranging three-way talks at ASEAN meetings
- Baahubali - The Epic to release on October 31, says director S S Rajamouli
- High Command will take a call at right time: K’taka Home Minister on leadership tussle
- Over 4,300 arrested, heinous offences decrease in southern range: Delhi Police
- Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases
- Disability services must include health screening, stress management for caregivers: Study
- PM's successful 5-nation tour marks strategic breakthrough: Sudhanshu Trivedi
- SC asks EC to consider if Aadhaar, Voter ID, Ration Cards could be used for verification in SIR
Restore July 13, December 5 public holidays: Omar Abdullah govt to L-G
Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir has approached Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with the demand that July 13 and December 5...
Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir has approached Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with the demand that July 13 and December 5 should be restored as public holidays on account of Martyrs Day and the birthday of the National Conference (NC) founder, late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, respectively.
Both July 13 and December 5 were government holidays in the erstwhile J&K state and were declared as public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881.
After the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of J&K into two union territories on August 5, 2019, these two holidays were removed from the government’s list of holidays.
July 13 pertains to the death of protesters who stormed the Srinagar central jail on this day in 1931 against the in camera trial of Abul Qadeer, a Pathan butler of a British officer, who had delivered a speech asking people to rise against the autocratic rule of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh. Twenty-two protesters were killed in the firing by the prison guards, who were buried in the compound of the Naqashband Sahib shrine in the old city of Srinagar. This graveyard was later declared as the Martyrs' Graveyard, and after Independence in 1947, this day was observed as Martyrs Day by the J&K government.
Founder of the ruling NC, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was born in the Soura locality of Srinagar outskirts on December 5, 1905, and his birthday was celebrated as a public holiday in J&K till its abolition in 2020.
The NC government made an electoral commitment to get both these dates restored as public holidays once the party came to power.
Sources in the NC said the government has formally asked the Lt Governor to restore these two holidays. With just two days left for July 13, there is no official word on the disposal of the NC demand by the UT’s Raj Bhawan. So far as the NC is concerned, its leaders say, “We have done what needed to be done”.