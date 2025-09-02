‘Restore normalcy’: HC fumes as Maratha quota protestors choke Mumbai roads

Mumbai: Giving time till 3 p.m. to restore normalcy, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for laxity in removing Maratha quota protesters’ nearly 5,000 vehicles choking Mumbai roads.

A bench of Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe told state government counsel Satish Maneshinde, “We should not see any vehicle of the protestors when we leave the court today.”

“The roads should be freed of congestion as fast as possible; otherwise, strict action will be taken,” said the bench, directing the government to take whatever urgent measures are needed to restore order in the city.

“We want normalcy. Let the state government give a report by 3 p.m. on what action has been taken. Tell us which vehicles are allowed, and which are banned,” said CJI Chandrashekhar.

Seeking data on the number of protestors’ vehicles and their drivers, the court said, “What action have you taken so far. Have you made any video… How many schools have been ordered shut? People are afraid of stepping out of their homes.”

Venting its anger on the alleged laxity of the authorities in controlling the unruly protestors and the resultant congestion on Mumbai roads, the bench said, “There is no space for vehicles on the road. There is no space for judges to move around in court.”

Mumbai Police on Tuesday served a notice to pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible, saying that due to repeated violations by his supporters, the protest permission cannot be continued.

The police move came a day after the Bombay High Court order asking the state government to maintain law and order during the protest.

Jarange-Patil, who has launched an indefinite fast from August 29, demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC quota, has declared that he won’t leave Mumbai until the state government implements the reservation.

The Mumbai Police, in its notice, said, “The terms and conditions laid down for the protest have been violated. Therefore, Azad Maidan should be vacated as soon as possible.” The police said that they have taken a serious note of statements made by Jarange-Patil to the print and electronic media.

Since Monday morning, a large number of pro-Maratha reservation activists and Jarange-Patil’s supporters have started arriving at Azad Maidan, causing huge traffic jams on roads connecting south Mumbai from the eastern express highway and Atal Setu.