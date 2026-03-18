Retired Banker Loses ₹1.29 Crore In 48-Hour ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

A retired bank manager in Greater Noida fell victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing ₹1.29 crore after being held under a so-called “digital arrest” for nearly 48 hours.

The scammers impersonated officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, claiming that a SIM card issued in the victim’s name was being misused for illegal activities. They threatened him with arrest if he failed to cooperate.

To make their claims appear legitimate, the fraudsters even staged a fake courtroom during a video call. Under pressure and fear, the victim was coerced into transferring a large sum of money under the pretext of verifying his identity and clearing the case.

Realising the fraud after two days, the victim filed a complaint with cyber crime police. Authorities have launched an investigation and are tracking the accused.

Officials noted that such “digital arrest” scams are on the rise, where fraudsters pose as law enforcement agents and intimidate victims with false charges. They often demand money or sensitive information by creating panic.

Recent cases include a woman in Dehradun losing ₹3.09 crore and a Delhi-based NRI doctor couple being duped of ₹14.85 crore in similar scams.

Authorities have advised people to remain cautious, verify such claims through official channels, and avoid transferring money under pressure.