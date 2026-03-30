Retired Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Violent Clash In Dehradun

A tragic incident unfolded in Dehradun where a 70-year-old retired Army officer, VK Joshi, lost his life after being struck by a stray bullet during a violent clash between two groups.

The incident occurred early Monday morning while Joshi was on his routine walk near a cooperative bank. The violence stemmed from a dispute that began late at night inside a nightclub over loud DJ music, which later escalated onto the streets.

According to eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, the two groups chased each other in separate vehicles before opening fire. During the chaos, a bullet hit the retired brigadier, killing him on the spot.

Even after one of the vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner, crashed near a primary school, those involved reportedly continued the confrontation. The attackers fled the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt and set up checkpoints across the area.

Investigations revealed that the altercation originated at a venue known as “Gen Z Club,” which was allegedly operating beyond permitted hours. Authorities have since issued a notice to the establishment for violating regulations.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety lapses, including poor enforcement of operating hours and questions around licensing and fire safety compliance at the nightclub.

Another vehicle involved in the clash, a Scorpio, along with the suspected shooter, remains untraced. Police are continuing search operations as the investigation progresses.

Joshi is survived by his wife and two children, who live outside the city. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and officials are working to piece together the full sequence of events behind the fatal encounter.