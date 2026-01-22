Retired govt employee duped of Rs 88 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested five persons in connection with an alleged sextortion case in which a 72-year-old retired State government employee was defrauded of Rs 88 lakh in Cuttack, said Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Tuesday.

Police sources said the victim came into contact with the principal accused, Saroj Kumar Jena, and his associates through Facebook in January 2025. Over time, the accused gradually gained the victim’s trust through repeated personal meetings at Roxy Hotel, Sagar Hotel and Jagabandhu Hotel in Cuttack by giving false assurances and developing a close rapport.

In May 2025, the accused Saroj sought money from the victim on the pretext of medical treatment. Subsequently, the victim transferred Rs 1.48 lakh to the accused through online mode. The amount was repaid within two months, further strengthening the victim’s trust. Later, the accused again demanded money on the pretext of his daughter’s treatment. When the victim refused, Saroj devised a plan to extort money.

“In the meantime, the accused persons made a WhatsApp video call to the victim, involving a nude woman on the other end and secretly recorded the call without the knowledge of the victim. Subsequently, the accused persons used the recorded video as a means of intimidation and coercion, repeatedly threatening the victim with its circulation on social media,” informed the Commissionerate Police.

Police said the accused adopted deceptive tactics of blackmail and extortion to repeatedly induce the victim to transfer substantial amounts of money. “As a result of such continuo us threats and fraudulent acts, the accused persons succeeded in extorting an aggregate amount of`88 lakh from the victim,” police added.