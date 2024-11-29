Reunited After 31 Years: An Emotional Homecoming In Ghaziabad

Tears of joy flowed as a man was reunited with his family in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after an unimaginable 31 years of separation. The man, identified as Raju alias Bhim Singh, arrived at the Khoda Police Station, narrating a harrowing tale of how he was separated from his loved ones as a child.

Raju, then an 8-year-old, was kidnapped while on his way home from school after an argument with his sister. He had stopped along the way and was abducted by men in a truck who took him to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Forced into child labor, he spent years grazing sheep and working on farms, receiving only meager meals and enduring nights in shackles to prevent escape.

Years later, Raju’s perseverance paid off when he confided in a businessman visiting the farm. The man helped him escape by hiding him in a truck filled with sheep and taking him to Delhi. From there, Raju managed to travel to Ghaziabad, relying only on the faint memory of his hometown’s name.

Lost in a city transformed over three decades, Raju sought help from locals who directed him to the Khoda Police Station. The police, moved by his story, revisited old missing complaints and matched his account with one filed by his mother in 1993.

The reunion was nothing short of miraculous. The moment Raju’s mother arrived at the station, she recognized him instantly. Overwhelmed with emotion, Raju hugged her tightly, tears streaming down his face.

This incredible story underscores the enduring power of hope, resilience, and the importance of never giving up on finding lost loved ones.