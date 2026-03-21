Revamp of Secretariat’s LAN, Wi-Fi infra gets technical nod

The technical evaluation committee of the Delhi government has green-signalled revamping of network infrastructure at the Secretariat building to ensure high-speed, seamless connectivity for all departments and efficient use of cloud-based tools and digital platforms.

The existing local area network (LAN) - a network within a small area connected by Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi - at the Delhi Secretariat is over a decade old, which needs overhauling owing to its patchy performance.

It also requires updates according to the new technology and improvements in internet connectivity, officials said on Friday. A proposal of the Information Technology (IT) department for revamping the digital ecosystem of the Secretariat building, from where the Delhi government functions, was given in-principal approval in a recent meeting of its technical evaluation committee.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which will carry out the revamp work, has submitted a Bill of Materials detailing components, sub-assemblies and quantities required for the project, officials said The heat map report of the building was also submitted by the PWD for 4,000 users and 250 Wi-Fi access points required for the revamping of the digital ecosystem, they said.

A Wi-Fi LAN heatmap is a visual representation of wireless signal strength, coverage, and performance overlaid on a floor plan of a building. It indicates signal strength through a colour-coding system, crucial for identifying dead zones, optimising access point placement and troubleshooting.