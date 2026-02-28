Revamped Golconda Handicrafts Emporium inaugurated

New Delhi: The renovated Golconda Handicrafts Emporium of the Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation was inaugurated in the national capital on Thursday at 11:00 am following the completion of refurbishment works. The emporium was formally opened by Corporation Chairman Nayudu Satyanarayana in the presence of Managing Director Shailaja Ramaiyer.

Established in 2015 under the Companies Act, 2013, the Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation works to promote and develop the state’s handicrafts and handlooms sector. The Government of Telangana has adopted Golconda Fort as the official emblem of the corporation, symbolising the state’s rich cultural legacy. The corporation’s primary objective is to strengthen marketing support and safeguard the livelihoods of nearly one lakh artisans engaged in traditional crafts across Telangana.

The renovated emporium presents an extensive range of the state’s diverse artistic heritage. The handicrafts section features silver filigree, Cheriyal paintings, Dokra art, lacquer bangles, Nirmal toys and paintings, brass and other metal artefacts, carpets and floor coverings, Banjara embroidery, pearls, Kalamkari products, jute items and terracotta works, among others.