Revanth Reddy, Owaisi, KTR, Kishan Reddy, and Kavitha Praise Operation Sindoor Strikes on Pakistan Terror Camps
Operation Sindoor was launched by India at midnight on May 7, 2025, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
India launched Operation Sindoor at midnight on May 7, 2025. The operation targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Political leaders from different parties across the country welcomed the strikes and praised the Indian armed forces.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said he was proud of the armed forces.
He posted on X: “As an Indian citizen first, I stand strongly with our armed forces.
The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan and PoK make us proud.
Let us all unite and speak in one voice – Jai Hind!”
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also welcomed the strikes.
He wrote in Urdu and Hindi, praising the Indian defence forces. He said Pakistan’s deep state must be taught a strong lesson.
He added that such action is needed to stop tragedies like Pahalgam from happening again, ending his message with “Jai Hind!”
Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy posted a video of Operation Sindoor.
Along with it, he wrote: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Har Har Mahadev! Jai Hind!”
BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao saluted the Indian armed forces. He praised their precision in striking terror camps and wished them more power and strength to destroy all terrorist infrastructure. He ended with “Jai Hind!”
BRS MLC K. Kavitha also posted a short message.
She wrote: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Hind” along with a video of the operation.