Revoke FIRs, suspension of 50 Kashmiri students at Rajasthan's Mewar University: JKSA urges HM Shah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said on Wednesday that it has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking revocation of FIRs and suspension of 50 Kashmiri Students at Rajasthan's Mewar University.

Nasir Kheuhami, national convenor of JKSA said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the revocation of FIRs, suspension orders, and an end to the academic uncertainty and harassment faced by Kashmiri students studying at Mewar University in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan."

In its letter to the Union Home Minister, the Association highlighted the plight of more than 50 Kashmiri students currently enrolled in the 5th semester of the B.Sc. Nursing programme at Mewar University.

"The students recently came to know that the programme in which they were admitted allegedly lacks the mandatory statutory approvals from the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC), the regulatory bodies responsible for regulating nursing education in India," the letter read.

"With their degree programme scheduled to be completed within the next four months, the students are facing deep distress and anxiety over the validity of their qualifications, their eligibility for professional registration, and their future employment prospects," it said.

If the programme indeed lacks the required approvals, the degree obtained by the students may not be recognised for professional practice, thereby putting several years of their academic effort and financial investment at a serious risk, JKSA said.

Kheuhami said the students were admitted under a Jammu and Kashmir scholarship scheme funded by the Indian Army. Having already completed several semesters, they have invested considerable time, effort, and financial resources in the programme.

However, the recent revelations have created deep uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of their degree and the recognition of their academic qualifications.

Khuehami said the students approached the university administration seeking clarification about the approval status of the programme and requested official documentation confirming that the B.Sc. Nursing course had been duly recognised by the Indian Nursing Council and the Rajasthan Nursing Council.

However, the university authorities allegedly failed to provide clear and satisfactory responses to these legitimate concerns. He added that the students subsequently staged a peaceful protest within the campus premises demanding transparency, accountability, and assurance regarding the recognition status of their course.

Instead of addressing the students' grievances through dialogue, the university administration allegedly adopted coercive and punitive measures, including lodging an FIR against 17 Kashmiri students who participated in the protest.

"The students were subsequently detained by the authorities, and 33 Kashmiri students were also suspended by the university," it said.

The Association emphasised that the students have only demanded that either the university secure the necessary statutory approvals for the B.Sc.

"Nursing programme without further delay or facilitate their transfer to a duly recognised institution where they can continue their education without jeopardising their academic and professional prospects. Such a step would ensure that the years of study they have already completed do not go to waste.

The Association stated that young students who leave their homes in pursuit of education represent hope, trust, and a sincere desire to build stronger bonds with the nation’s institutions and society.

“Incidents such as these risk undermining that trust and confidence and therefore require sensitive and timely intervention.

“National President of Association Umar Jamal urged the Union Home Minister to safeguard the academic interests, dignity, and safety of Kashmiri students studying at Mewar University and to intervene urgently to resolve the matter.

Jamal appealed to the Union Home Minister to direct the Government of Rajasthan, particularly the Chief Minister, to take immediate steps to address the crisis and restore confidence among the affected students and their families.

The Association further urged HM Shah to take strict action against the university, including blacklisting the institution if serious violations and irregularities are found in the conduct and recognition of the programme.

Jamal also requested the Union Home Minister to take up the matter with the Government of Rajasthan regarding the revocation of the FIR lodged against 17 Kashmiri students and the suspension of 33 students, and to order an independent and impartial inquiry into the allegations of assault, harassment, intimidation, and misconduct by the university authorities against the students, the convenor said.

JKSA further requested the Union Home Minister to facilitate the migration or transfer of the affected students to another recognised university or nursing institution so that their academic future and careers are adequately protected.