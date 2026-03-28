RG Kar lift tragedy: Kolkata court sends 5 accused to police custody till April 1

Kolkata: A Kolkata court has ordered police custody for five individuals arrested in connection with the lift accident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital till April 1, sources said on Saturday.

The accused comprises three lift operators and two security guards.

During the hearing, counsel for the accused argued that the incident was unintentional and lacked any criminal motive. The defence side also pointed out that personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police were present at the time, questioning why only these five individuals had been arrested. One lawyer submitted that his client had been deployed at the operation theatre and questioned how he was linked to the case. Bail petitions were filed on behalf of all five accused.

Opposing the pleas, the public prosecutor argued that the lift operators had specific duties and valid licences, but had allegedly abandoned their posts, leaving the lift unattended. The prosecution also cited a delay in opening the lift doors and questioned the lapse in responsibility.

Subhajyoti Dutta, counsel for the deceased’s family, said no operator on duty could be absolved in a lift-related accident. He described the incident as a result of negligence and urged that all personnel present at the time, including police and CISF personnel, be investigated.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail applications and remanded the accused to police custody till April 1.

The incident took place on March 20, when 41-year-old Arup Banerjee visited the hospital with his young son. In the early hours, he was found injured inside a malfunctioning lift at the trauma care centre and was later declared dead.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that he suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his limbs and ribs, along with severe internal damage to vital organs.

Hospital superintendent Saptarshi Chatterjee said the victim’s father had filed a written complaint, which was forwarded to the Tala Police Station. A case of culpable homicide has since been registered, and the Homicide Branch of Kolkata Police is investigating the matter.

Five people have been arrested in the case so far.

The order was passed on Friday, with the copy made available on Saturday morning.



