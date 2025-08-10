RG Kar rape and murder victim's mother discharged from hospital, told to rest at home

The mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim was on Sunday discharged from the private hospital, where she was admitted following her injury during the "Nabanna Avijan" (march to the state secretariat), with doctors advising her to stay at home for a few days and rest.

Her condition is stable, and all her parameters are fine.

Soon after her discharge, the family left the hospital and went straight to their home in an ambulance.

On the way home, the victim's father said: "My wife will be treated at home under the supervision of a local doctor. Her physical condition is much more stable than before. The swelling on her head has reduced a lot. But there is a little pain in her neck. She is a little mentally devastated. Therefore, she will be at home and take a rest.

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, visited her at the hospital earlier in the day. "She had taken a rakhi with her to tie on the hands of the policemen during yesterday's march. But on that auspicious day, Mamata Banerjee's police broke the conch shell bangles on her wrist. She has vowed not to wear a conch shell bangle on her hand again until her daughter gets justice," said Majumdar while leaving the hospital.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence and tension on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah following a scuffle between police and protesters participating in the march.

The most unfortunate part was that the victim’s mother had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid police action against the protesters.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards the state Secretariat, Nabanna. The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

City Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and video footage to ascertain whether the victim's mother was beaten up.

Meanwhile, the father of the RG Kar victim alleged that his wife was at first denied admission to a private hospital after the state government put pressure on the medical facility.

"The doctor who checked my wife on Saturday evening said that she would be admitted for treatment. But after he left the hospital, there was a sudden change in the attitude of others in the hospital. They started delaying the process. Then they told me that my wife could not be admitted as there was some pressure on them from the state government," he alleged.

The father also said that when he contacted the doctor, he told him that he would not be able to discuss the matter on admission extensively.

"He, however, assured me that the medicine prescribed to her would be enough to heal her," the father said. Later, the victim's mother was admitted to the hospital and stayed overnight.

There was, however, no response from the private hospital authorities regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, BJP workers blocked roads for a brief period in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata on Sunday to protest against the alleged police attack on the victim's mother and BJP activists during Saturday's march. Around 50 BJP workers started a sit-in at about 2 pm at the Wipro office-Biswabangla Sarani crossing, holding placards that denounced the state government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Banerjee. The blockade was cleared, and the protesters were detained by the police. There was no untoward incident, said an officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.