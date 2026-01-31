RGCIRC concludes FESTOMICS–2, highlights role of precision oncology in modern cancer care

New Delhi: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) successfully concluded the second edition of its flagship academic programme, FESTOMICS–2, a two-day conference held on January 30 and 31 at its Rohini campus. The event, themed “Precision Through Omics,” brought together leading experts from across India to deliberate on the growing impact of molecular diagnostics and precision medicine in oncology.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, FESTOMICS–2 emerged as a significant platform for clinicians, pathologists, molecular scientists and researchers to exchange knowledge on the latest developments in genomics, transcriptomics, epigenetics and metabolomics. The conference underscored how these technologies are transforming cancer diagnosis, prognosis and treatment selection.

Over the course of two days, academic sessions covered a wide range of subjects including next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR-based diagnostics, fluorescence in situ hybridisation (FISH), liquid biopsy techniques, methylation profiling and interpretation of complex molecular data. Experts discussed practical aspects such as quality control, panel selection and clinical applicability, stressing the need for responsible and accurate integration of molecular testing into routine practice.

A major focus of the programme was the translation of molecular information into real-world clinical decision-making. Case-based discussions demonstrated how omics-driven insights can help tailor therapies, improve risk assessment and assist multidisciplinary tumour boards in making more informed choices. Emerging biomarkers in cancers such as breast, lung, prostate, thyroid and paediatric malignancies were also extensively reviewed.

Dr. (Col. Retd.) Anurag Mehta, Principal Director, Laboratory Services & Transfusion Medicine at RGCIRC and Organising Chairman of FESTOMICS–2, highlighted the relevance of the initiative. “Molecular diagnostics are no longer limited to research laboratories; they have become essential tools in day-to-day oncology practice. FESTOMICS aims to bridge the gap between advanced molecular science and practical clinical application so that patients benefit from truly personalised, evidence-based care,” he said.

The conference featured eminent faculty from premier cancer centres, academic institutions and diagnostic laboratories, fostering meaningful interaction between basic scientists and practicing oncologists. Interactive panel discussions and workshops encouraged participants to engage actively and address real-life challenges in molecular reporting and interpretation.

FESTOMICS–2 reaffirmed RGCIRC’s commitment to advancing education and innovation in precision oncology. By providing a collaborative forum for learning and exchange, the institute continues to strengthen capacity building and promote high standards in molecular diagnostics across the country.

The event concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Sunil Pasricha, Senior Consultant, Histopathology, RGCIRC and Organising Secretary of the conference. He emphasised the importance of continuous learning and ethical application of new technologies, noting that patient-centred care must remain at the heart of all scientific progress.

Through initiatives like FESTOMICS, RGCIRC continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of personalised cancer treatment in India, guided by its core values of Ethics, Empathy and Excellence.