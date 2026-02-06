Ride- Hailing Drivers to Protest Nationwide on Feb 7 Over Key Demands

Taxi drivers in India could see their peregrinations impacted on Saturday, February 7 as drivers combined with app- grounded hack services Ola, Uber, and Rapido plan to share in a civil strike. Dubbed the ‘ All India Breakdown’, motorists will turn off their apps at the same time to share in the kick.

The strike was called by Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) among other national labour unions. On announcing Uber drivers strike India scheduled for Saturday, TGPWU posted on X: “App-based transport workers of India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb. #26.” Followed by “No minimum fares. #No regulation. #Endless exploitation.”

In a letter sent to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the union stated drivers faced what they called “long-pending and unresolved Rapido drivers protest issues”.

The letter cited a lack of government-fixed fares for app-based drivers who work for Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and more. As aggregators of autos, cabs and bike taxis these companies “set their own fares”.

“This has led to severe income insecurity, exploitation & unsustainable working conditions for crores of transport workers,” read the letter.

The union implored the government to help its workers “before it’s too late” as they claim drivers are being driven into poverty as aggregators rake in profits.