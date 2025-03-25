Rise above party politics, Haryana CM asks urban local body heads

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday appealed to newly elected public representatives of urban local bodies to rise above party politics and pledge to work in a mission mode with loyalty and dedication.

The Chief Minister was addressing all public representatives present at the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Mayors of urban local bodies, presidents and members of municipal councils and municipalities in Panchkula near here.

Congratulating them, the Chief Minister said the recently concluded civic elections have proved that the people of the state want development, transparency and good governance. He urged all the representatives to work towards making the cities prosperous, clean, safe, drug-free and self-reliant.

Chief Minister Saini also assured that the government will always be ready to cooperate in this journey of progress of the state. Describing cities as the pride of the state and country, the Chief Minister said people coming from outside assess the prosperity of the city only by looking at the development there. In this direction, all the newly elected representatives have become the sentinels of the prosperity of Haryana.

Saini said the responsibility of implementing development works of the government in the cities lies on all of them. Expressing confidence, he said under the leadership of all the newly elected Mayors, Pradhans and members, the cities will work rapidly towards making Haryana a developed state.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ from the land of Haryana, and the fact that “our daughters got elected more than the target in these civic elections shows that the Haryana government has taken this mission forward efficiently”.

Referring to the mantra of cleanliness given by the Prime Minister, he said that in this direction also, it is the responsibility of the newly elected public representatives to clean their corporation, municipality and city council and to live up to the sentiments and expectations of the people. They should take a pledge that their municipality, city council and municipal corporation should become number one in cleanliness.



