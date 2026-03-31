'Risking Indian lives': PM Modi slams Congress for making 'dangerous' remarks amid Middle East crisis

PM Modi, during his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, confirmed the growing crisis in petrol and diesel shortage caused by the Iran conflict. Bolstering public confidence, he reassured that the positive global relations with other countries will help India progress during this phase of uncertainty.

He also implored the nation not to fall prey to rumours and assumptions, as India has successfully managed to get ships supplying fuel across the Strait of Hormuz.

"All of us had expected that after emerging from the Corona crisis, the world would move forward on the path of renewed progress. However, situations of war and conflict have continuously arisen in different parts of the world." He explained during his address.

When it comes to the rumours, PM Modi also explained that these dangerous claims from the Congress should not be believed and is putting Indian lives at risk. He implored that opposition parties should steer clear of self-serving politics during this time, as it endangers the lives of almost a crore of Indian citizens residing in the Gulf region.

He also slammed the NDA’s opponents — the governing LDF and UDF and stated that Kerala has been trapped by the two fronts, putting it directly under the agenda of self-serving politics.

“Between LDF and UDF, Congress and Communists, one is corrupt, communal and highly communal. The policies of LDF and UD are for vote-bank politics,” He explained. He also shed light on the large number of workers who lost their lives due to the political violence between the parties.