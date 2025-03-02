River cruise on Yamuna: Delhi govt plans new tourism hotspot in capital

Riding high on the big electoral mandate from Delhiites, the newly formed BJP government has set its sights on realising its long list of poll promises, one by one -- the latest among them is the revitalisation of Yamuna River and also its transformation into a tourism hub.

The city government has begun the preparation for setting up cruise rides on the Yamuna River, with an intention to develop the stretch near the Wazirabad barrage into a distinct tourism destination. It plans to set up cruise rides in the capital by rolling out ferries and boat taxi services.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) is understood to have already issued a request for quotation (RFQ) for engaging a private operator to run solar battery-powered cruises on the seven-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The DTTDC has also invited proposals from private players, with prior experience in cruise travel, for kicking off cruise service on the river.

According to the proposal, the project will see active collaboration between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), DTTDC, the irrigation as well as flood control department.

Once operational, the cruise service will see bustling tourism activity on the river. Reports suggest that the project could see light of the day as early as April 2025, the deadline for finalising the operating agency while the cruise service is expected to kick-start by the end of the year.

Initially, two electric-solar hybrid boats will be deployed for the ferry service, with an accommodation capacity of about 20-30 passengers. The boats will be air-conditioned and will operate throughout the year, barring the Monsoon season.

Notably, Yamuna River became one of the major poll planks in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections with ruling AAP and Opposition BJP engaging in bitter verbal spat over its cleaning. The river, particularly its Delhi stretch has increasingly come under the scanner over frothy and toxic water in the past few years.

While AAP blamed previous dispensations for the accumulating filth, the BJP blamed it on the ruling party’s ignorance while also making tall promises like -- if elected to power, it would develop the Yamuna riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati front in Gujarat.



