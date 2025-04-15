Live
RJD leader claims Mahagathbandhan united on Tejashwi as CM's face
Ahead of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi's meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari affirmed that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar stands united and resolute.
"The Mahagathbandhan is Maha-strong under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. There is no confusion regarding the Chief Ministerial face - it is Tejashwi Yadav," said Tiwari, brushing aside speculation of internal rifts.
Taking a jibe at the NDA, he said: "Every NDA leader wants to be Chief Minister - someone is projecting Samrat Choudhary, and Jitan Ram Manjhi says the decision will be taken post-elections. This reflects the confusion in their camp."
While Tiwari claims a formal endorsement from Congress is imminent, Congress leaders have yet to make an official declaration regarding Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face.
The meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is expected to iron out the alliance strategy, including seat-sharing and leadership roles.
Tejashwi is also scheduled to visit RJD chief Lalu Prasad at AIIMS Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment.
Political analysts see the visit as a way to finalise key decisions in consultation with his father and party patriarch.
JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar launched a sharp attack on Tejashwi and questioned the Congress party's potential support of his leadership.
"The Congress party is known for its freedom struggle. Supporting someone like Tejashwi, whose father Lalu Prasad is a convicted leader in the fodder scam and is frequently summoned in corruption and money laundering cases - is this what Congress wants to align with?" Kumar questioned.
He said that backing Tejashwi would damage the credibility of the Congress.
Amid this, the NDA leadership question continues to fuel political debate. While Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini recently pitched Samrat Choudhary as the next CM face, other senior NDA figures, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, have asserted that the final decision should be made after the polls by elected MLAs.
Adding to the drama, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras has announced an exit from the NDA, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being "anti-Dalit" and declaring his intent to contest all 243 seats in Bihar.