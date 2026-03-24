RJD takes jibe at Nitish Kumar for retaining JD-U presidency

New Delhi: The unopposed re-election of Nitish Kumar as the National President of the Janata Dal-United, on Tuesday, triggered pointed reactions from leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav launching political attacks over issues ranging from dynastic politics to internal decision-making within the ruling party.

Reacting to the development, RJD MP Misa Bharti remarked that it was "a good thing" that Nitish Kumar has once again taken over as the JD-U President, but quickly turned critical, targeting what she described as a contradiction in the Bihar Chief Minister's stance on dynastic politics.

"The best thing I felt about Nitish Kumar is that now he will not speak on dynastic politics. He has brought his son (Nishant Kumar) into politics. So at least he will not speak on dynastic politics now," Bharti said, referring to the recent political entry of his son, Nishant Kumar.

Bharti, RJD leader and the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, extended wishes in a remark laced with political undertones.

"Many, many best wishes to him (Nitish Kumar) from my side -- may he stay healthy, and may he come here (Delhi) and at least attain the post of Deputy Prime Minister. This is our wish for Nitish Kumar," she added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav questioned Nitish Kumar's authority within his own party, alleging that real power lies elsewhere.

"Nitish Kumar has become the JD-U President, but decisions are not being made by him. There are three to four people in JD-U who, by putting Nitish Kumar forward as the face, are the ones actually taking the decisions," Yadav alleged.

He went on to allege that these individuals have an understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aimed at weakening the JD-U from within.

"They have an understanding with the BJP to eliminate the JD-U and are engaged in that work," LoP Yadav claimed.

Nitish Kumar was re-elected unopposed as National President of JD-U after no other candidate filed nomination papers by the March 22 deadline, making the scheduled internal election redundant.

This marks yet another term for the veteran leader at the helm of the JD-U, reinforcing his continued hold over the party's organisational structure.